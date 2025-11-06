Town’s ‘half dead’ Christmas tree replaced after council brands it a ‘disgrace’

A Christmas tree described by a town council as an “absolute disgrace” that looked like it was “half dead or dying” has been replaced after the authority demanded a healthier specimen.

Wisbech Town Council in Cambridgeshire wrote on Facebook that it was “aware of the state of the real Christmas tree that has been delivered” and had “demanded a replacement”.

The authority said, in response to a question from a member of the public, the tree looked “half dead or dying. An absolute disgrace!!!”.

Terry Jordan, the council’s clerk, said the 35ft tree has now been replaced by a shorter one which stands at 28ft and is a “very good healthy specimen”.

He said the supplier had told them that hot weather this year had affected taller trees.

“When we went back to the supplier that’s what they were saying, because of the long period of dry weather trees have found it more difficult to get the nutrients and the water supply that they needed, and I think they said that applied to the larger trees,” he said.

The Christmas tree was described by the town council as an ‘absolute disgrace’ (Wisbech Town Council/ PA)

He said the original tree was delivered on Wednesday and “on inspection we realised there were some areas where there appeared to be some dead branches and gaps in the tree”.

Mr Jordan added: “It’s a simple case of like when you order any goods that are not 100%, go back to the supplier.

“They’ve now sent a new tree which has now been installed.

“That is a very good healthy specimen and we are now happy.”

In 2023, the nearby town of March hit the headlines due to its wonky Christmas tree.

“Somebody then commented on the back of that that our Christmas tree was still in place a month after Christmas,” said Mr Jordan.

“That became a news story as well.”