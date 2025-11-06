Three teenagers deny murder of man at seaside resort

Three teenagers have denied murdering a man at a seaside resort during a “violent assault” involving rocks and a glass bottle.

Kent Police were called to the Warden Bay Road area of Leysdown-on-Sea, on the Isle of Sheppey, after an altercation on August 10.

Alexander Cashford, 49, was confirmed dead at the scene, and police said he had multiple injuries to his body.

A 16-year-old girl and two boys aged 14 and 16, all from London and thought to have been on holiday in Kent, were charged with his murder.

Police at the scene in the Leysdown-on-Sea resort on the Isle of Sheppey (PA)

On Thursday, they appeared via videolink at Maidstone Crown Court where they confirmed their names and plea.

The teenagers, who cannot be named because of their age, each accept they were present at the scene but deny any intent.

A six-week trial fixed for January 13 2026 has been moved from Maidstone to Woolwich Crown Court because of the significant backlog at the Kent court.

In their first court hearing, Dylan Bradshaw, prosecuting, said: “What we know is that Alexander Cashford, a 49-year-old male, shortly after 7pm on Sunday August 10, went to the beach area of Warden’s Bay.

“About an hour and five minutes later, he was pronounced dead – during that period, he was the subject of a violent assault.”

Officers carry out searches behind the beach in the Leysdown-on-Sea resort (PA)

The cause of Mr Cashford’s death has not yet been confirmed.

At an earlier hearing, the prosecution said he may have suffered a “medical episode such as a cardiac arrest” as a result of being chased and attacked.

Family members of all three teenagers watched proceedings from the public gallery.

They will remain in youth detention accommodation ahead of their trial and are due back in court for a case management hearing on December 19.