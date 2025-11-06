Teenager arrested after emergency services attacked with fireworks

Police said a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after emergency services were attacked with fireworks as they responded to an incident at a block of flats in Huyton, near Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said emergency services were called to Knowsley Heights on Primrose Drive on Wednesday evening following reports young people were directing fireworks at a block of flats, with firefighters extinguishing a fire on a third-floor balcony.

Fireworks were also fired towards police officers and firefighters who attended the scene and a female police officer suffered a minor leg injury.

The force said a 14-year-old boy was detained at about 7.20pm and remains in custody.

Chief Inspector Kevin Chatterton said: “We will not tolerate this type of disgraceful behaviour, particularly when it involves emergency services staff being targeted in such a way. It is only by sheer good fortune that nobody was seriously injured.

“Officers were quickly at the scene and spoke to a number of youths and parents to advise them about their behaviour.

“One teenage male was arrested and will be questioned.”

A statement from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said: “Thankfully, none of the firefighters were injured during the incident.

“However, MFRS is urging people to respect emergency service workers this evening. Fire crews are out protecting our communities and do not deserve to be attacked.”