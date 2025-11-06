Selfridges and Disney collaborate for store’s Christmas window displays

Selfridges has collaborated with Disney for its flagship Christmas displays, featuring a Tinker Bell-themed light and music window show.

The exterior of the Oxford Street store, which extends across 12 windows, has been transformed with a bespoke facade and light show inspired by the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris.

The department store will present a light and music show every 15 minutes each evening between 5pm and 9pm, with a display that travels across more than 100 metres of sparkling lights wrapped around the building.

Many Disney classics are brought to life in the display (Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments)

An 11-metre tall, custom-made 3D castle model is the biggest installation to feature on the store for more than half a century.

Selfridges and Disney have a longstanding legacy of collaborations, dating back to the 1950s when Disney’s Alice In Wonderland and the Mad Hatter featured above the main entrance.

In Birmingham and Manchester, shoppers can enjoy windows inspired by Disney’s Lady And The Tramp, Cinderella and Fantasia.

A giant decoration inspired by the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris adorns a corner of the building (Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments)

Selfridges Group chief executive Andre Maeder said: “We’re pushing the boundaries of retail with this once-in-a-lifetime collaboration.

“We’re beyond excited to share the magic with our customers and see the joy on their faces as they enjoy the light show on the facade, dive into the Disney windows and create memories at our spectacular experiences. This is truly set to be a most magical Christmas.”

Claire Terry, senior vice-president of Disney consumer products, said: “This extraordinary reimagining of classic Disney storytelling, brought to life through Selfridges’ iconic retail spaces, is fun, engaging, and full of festive magic.

“We’re delighted to be bringing such special, memorable moments to shoppers from all over the world this holiday.”