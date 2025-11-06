Man who killed ‘Good Samaritan’ when he ploughed into crowd jailed for 26 years

A driver who murdered “Good Samaritan” Chris Marriott by running him over as he helped an injured woman has been jailed for a minimum of 26 years.

Hassan Jhangur, 25, killed father-of-two Mr Marriott when he ploughed his car into the middle of a wedding brawl in Sheffield just after Christmas 2023.

Devout Christian Mr Marriott had stopped to help an injured woman – Jhangur’s sister – as he passed the mayhem while out on a post-Christmas walk with his family.

Hassan Jhangur murdered Chris Marriott when he drove a car into a crowd of people in Sheffield (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

A number of other people were injured by the car – including off-duty midwife Alison Norris, who had also gone to help, and Jhangur’s own mother and sister.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the defendant then got out of the blue Seat Ibiza and stabbed his new brother-in-law, Hasan Khan, several times.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Morris jailed Jhangur for life, ordering that he serve at least 26 years before he is considered for parole.

The defendant, who worked as a food delivery driver, was found guilty of murdering 46-year-old Mr Marriott by a jury in July – a year after another set of jurors failed to reach any verdicts in his trial.

The judge told him: “This was a deliberate and senseless act of hot-headed and wanton violence resulting in the tragic death of Chris Marriott and life-changing consequences for many others.”