King formally removes Andrew’s prince title and HRH style

The King has officially stripped his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of both his HRH style and his prince title.

Charles formally made the changes, which were dramatically announced a week ago, by issuing a Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm which was published in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record, by the Crown Office.

The entry, published on Wednesday, read: “THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of ‘Royal Highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘Prince’.”

The King and Queen with the Princess Royal and the then-Duke of York at Easter in 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles’s decision to banish Andrew from the monarchy and remove his birthright to be a prince, as well as his dukedom, followed growing controversy over his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has tainted the reputation of the royal family with his association with Epstein and for many years was dogged by allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by the financier.

He has strenuously denied the allegations.

Another entry confirmed the removal of Andrew from the Roll of Peerage as the Duke of York, as previously announced.

It read: “THE KING has been pleased by Warrant under His Royal Sign Manual dated 30 October 2025 to direct His Secretary of State to cause the Duke of York to be removed from the Roll of the Peerage with immediate effect.”