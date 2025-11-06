Harry hails ‘strong and inspiring’ bereaved military children in heartfelt essay

The Duke of Sussex has sent a heartfelt letter to bereaved military children ahead of the Remembrance weekend.

Harry praised youngsters helped by the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers for their strength and unity, and once again reflected on the camaraderie he enjoyed in the forces.

“I often think back to my own time in the military; the friendships, the laughs, and the sense that no matter what, someone’s got your back,” the duke told them.

Harry during a surprise visit to a Scotty’s Little Soldiers event in 2024 (Paul Tibbs/Scotty’s Little Soldiers/PA)

“That same spirit lives in all of you.”

Former soldier Harry expressed his pride at fighting for his country in a personal piece he penned on Wednesday, telling of his love of the “things that make us British”, and warning how easy it is for veterans to be forgotten “once the uniform comes off”.

His essay “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British”, fondly described the “banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands” as the “things that make us British”, with the duke adding: “I love it.”

Harry’s letter to youngsters supported by Norfolk-based charity Scotty’s has become an annual tradition, and he praised the children for being an inspiration.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers members during Remembrance events in 2024 (Scotty’s Little Soldiers/PA)

“Every time I see what Scotty’s families do – the way you remember your loved ones while still finding joy and living life to the fullest – I’m reminded of just how strong and inspiring you all are. Your mums and dads would be so proud of you. We all are,” he wrote.

One hundred bereaved family members from Scotty’s, including 56 children and young people from 38 families, will march to the Cenotaph in the Remembrance Sunday parade to honour their loved ones who served in the British Armed Forces, with the youngest participant being just eight years old.

Harry said: “Remembrance is such a powerful moment for all of us. It’s a chance for the whole country to pause and come together to say thank you to those who served – and to the families who love them, because when one person serves, the whole family serves.

“You play a really special part in that.

“I’m so proud that Scotty’s will be represented at the Festival of Remembrance and at the Cenotaph Parade this year; 100 of you from 38 families, from the youngest at just eight to the oldest at 24.

“When you march, you’re showing the world what it means to remember with love and pride.”

Harry at a Remembrance Sunday service at Kandahar Airfield in Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2014 (Matt Cardy/PA)

The duke, who carried out two frontline tours to Afghanistan, is a long-time supporter of and global ambassador to the organisation, which helps children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the forces.

He told the youngsters they were not alone and that he was standing right beside them, writing: “As Remembrance approaches, I wanted to write and let you know how incredibly proud we all are of you.

“This time of year can bring a lot of emotions – pride, love, and sometimes sadness – as you remember your parent or loved one who served our country.

“Please know you’re not alone in that. You’ve got each other, and a whole community of friends and family who understand what this time means and who are standing right beside you, myself included.”

Charles, the then Prince of Wales, with his sons William and Harry at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in 2017 (Harland Quarrington/MOD/PA)

Nikki Scott founded Scotty’s 15 years ago in 2010 following the death of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, in Afghanistan, and its members wear distinctive yellow and black striped scarves to match the colours of Cpl Scott’s 2nd Royal Tank Regiment.

Harry said: “Whenever I see those yellow and black scarves, I think of the unity, strength and sense of belonging that runs through Scotty’s.

“You show everyone that in tough times, you stand together, while your loved ones watch on from wherever they may be, with admiration.”

Nikki said the duke’s words captured what the charity is about, adding: “This weekend is always deeply emotional for our families, but it’s also a time for pride and connection.

“Knowing that Prince Harry – and the country – are standing alongside them means the world.”

Molly Reynolds, 21 whose dad, Sergeant Antony Reynolds, served in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and died in 2018, said: “Receiving this letter from Prince Harry for Remembrance Day is really special as it reminds us that we are not alone and he understands us, not just as someone who has served but also as someone who was bereaved as a child.”

Harry is carrying out a two-day visit to Toronto, and met Canadian soldiers from the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada and the Royal Regiment of Canada on Wednesday, watching demonstrations from the base’s dive team and deck team weapons display.

In 2020, the year he stepped down as a senior working royal and moved to the US with the Duchess of Sussex, Harry was left saddened when he was refused his wish to have a poppy wreath placed at the Cenotaph on his behalf.

Just months later, the duke was stripped of his military patronages by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, after his decision to pursue a life of personal and financial freedom was made permanent.