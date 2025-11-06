Family’s tribute to ‘gentle’ grandfather as man, 22, faces trial for his murder

The heartbroken family of a grandfather who was stabbed at a home in Norwich have described him as a “kind, warm and gentle man who would do anything to help others”.

Terry McFadyen, 71, was found at an address in Layer Close on Monday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

British national Moses Fernandes, 22, of Layer Close, Norwich, appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Thursday charged with his murder.

A court official said Fernandes was remanded in custody until a plea hearing at the same court on January 29.

A provisional trial date of June 8 was set.

A general view of Norwich Crown and County Court (Stephen Pond/PA)

In a statement released through police, the family of Mr McFadyen said: “As a family we are totally heartbroken at the sudden loss of Terry McFadyen, a beloved dad, grandad and partner.

“Dad was a kind, warm and gentle man who would do anything to help others.

“He was loved by all that knew him.

“Nothing could have prepared us for this tragedy and the grief of losing him so suddenly.

“As a family we are struggling to come to terms with what has happened and ask for privacy whilst we grieve and try to navigate the journey ahead.”

Norfolk Police previously said paramedics were called to a home in Layer Close on Monday after a man aged in his 20s reported he was having breathing difficulties.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 4.45am when the man was reported to be behaving aggressively.

Officers arrived to find Mr McFadyen with stab wounds, and he died at the scene.

The force said that a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as “blood loss and hypovolemic shock”.

Officers arrested a man, understood to be a lodger at the property, on suspicion of murder.

The arrested man was taken to hospital to be checked for breathing difficulties, and was taken into police custody after he was discharged from hospital.