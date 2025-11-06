Family of train worker who protected passengers thank public for donations

The family of a train crew member seriously injured while trying to protect passengers during a mass stabbing have thanked the public for raising more than £18,000 for him.

Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working onboard the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

LNER said Mr Zitouni, who has worked for the firm for more than 20 years, has been credited with helping to save multiple lives after passengers came under threat.

A GoFundMe page for Mr Zitouni has already raised more than £18,000 towards its target of £24,000 as of Thursday evening.

In a message posted on the GoFundMe page, Mr Zitouni’s family described him as “our hero”.

The message, written by his wife Eleni, read: “Sam is a kind and courageous person who believes deeply in humanity.

“On November 1 Sam acted as a shield to protect the lives of others, risking not being able to return home to his beloved son.

“This is who Sam is — he would do the same for anyone, regardless of colour, age, gender, religion, or origin, even for those he does not know.”

The message added: “We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your kindness and support during this difficult time.

“Our sincere thanks go to the police department, and to the nurses and doctors at Addenbrooke’s Hospital for the excellent care given to Samir Zitouni.

“Many thanks to Sam’s colleagues from LNER for their kindness and all messages and prayers, thank you so much we feel your support.”

The scene at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire, after a number of people were attacked on a train (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Zitouni’s role is customer experience host, which largely involves providing onboard catering.

Saturday’s attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.

Passengers pulled the emergency alarms on the LNER service.

Train driver Andrew Johnson, who served in the Royal Navy for 17 years, contacted a signaller and requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.

Ten patients were taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and one patient self-presented, British Transport Police said on Tuesday.

British Transport Police also said on Tuesday that an LNER worker remains in hospital in a stable condition but critically unwell.