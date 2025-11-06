Driver who murdered ‘Good Samaritan’ when he ploughed into crowd to be sentenced

A driver who murdered a “Good Samaritan” when he ploughed into the middle of a wedding brawl is due to be sentenced.

Hassan Jhangur, 25, hit five people, including father-of-two Chris Marriott, with his Seat Ibiza when he arrived at his sister’s wedding reception, where a fight had broken out between the two families.

Jhangur first drove into the father of the rival Khan family, who was standing in the street, throwing him over the vehicle’s bonnet, his trial heard earlier this year.

Court artist sketch of Hassan Jhangur at an earlier hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He then crashed into a group of four people, including Mr Marriott, 46, who was out for a post-Christmas walk with his family and had stopped to help one of Jhangur’s sisters as she was lying in the road.

Jurors heard devout Christian Mr Marriott was killed and the three others were injured, including off-duty midwife Alison Norris and Jhangur’s own mother and sister.

The defendant then got out of the car and stabbed his new brother-in-law, Hasan Khan, several times.

The court heard he later told officers at the police station: “That’s why you don’t mess with the Jhangurs.”

Hassan Jhangur was found guilty of murdering father-of-two Chris Marriott (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, was found guilty in July of murdering Mr Marriott.

He was cleared of attempting to murder Hasan Khan, but guilty of wounding, and convicted of four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

His father, Mohammed Jhangur, 57, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice after he concealed a knife.

Screengrab from body-worn camera footage of the arrest of Mohammed Jhangur (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Prosecutor Jason Pitter KC told the jury at the opening of the trial that Jhangur was guilty of murder because he intended “at the very least to cause really serious harm” when he used his car as a weapon.

He said that although Jhangur’s target may have been the Khan family, “the law says your intentions can be transferred from one person to another, even if he did not intend to hit that particular person”.

Mr Pitter said the “public spirit” of Mr Marriott and Ms Norris “brought them unwittingly into the midst of a family dispute”, which had spilled out into the street in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27 2023.

Mr Marriott, who was out with his family on a post-Christmas walk, saw Nafessa Jhangur lying in the road and decided, “fatefully”, to see whether he could help, while his wife and children returned home.

Ms Norris, who was also out walking with her partner and children, did the same thing.

The court heard Jhangur had been told about his sister being injured, and arrived at the scene in a Seat Ibiza, driving into Hasan Khan’s father, Riasat Khan, who was standing in the middle of the road talking to a 999 call operator.

The Seat then hit a group of four people in the road – Nafeesa Jhangur, Ambreen Jhangur, Ms Norris and Mr Marriott – before coming to a stop in a nearby front garden.

Mr Pitter said Jhangur got out of the car while the engine was still running and stabbed Hasan Khan multiple times to the left side of his head and to his chest, with a knife he had taken with him.

Hassan and Mohammed Jhangur are due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court by Mr Justice Morris.