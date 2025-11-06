Driver jailed for ‘senseless’ murder of Good Samaritan run over by car

A driver who murdered “Good Samaritan” Chris Marriott as he helped an injured woman has been jailed for a minimum of 26 years by a judge who said it was a “senseless act of hot-headed and wanton violence”.

Hassan Jhangur, 25, killed father-of-two Mr Marriott when he ploughed his car into the middle of a wedding brawl in Sheffield just after Christmas, in 2023.

Devout Christian Mr Marriott, who had stopped to help an injured woman as he passed the mayhem while out on a post-Christmas walk with his family, was one of five people injured by Jhangur’s car – including two members of the defendant’s own family.

Hassan Jhangur murdered Chris Marriott when he drove a car into a group of people in Sheffield (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the defendant then got out of the blue Seat Ibiza – while the engine was still running and people were trapped underneath – and stabbed his new brother-in-law, Hasan Khan, several times.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Morris jailed Jhangur for life, ordering that he serve at least 26 years before he is considered for parole.

The judge told him: “This was a deliberate and senseless act of hot-headed and wanton violence resulting in the tragic death of Chris Marriott and life-changing consequences for many others.”

He said: “It is clear that Chris was a much loved husband, father and son and what is more a highly respected member of the wider local community.”

And the judge added: “The fact that Chris Marriott, a passer-by, was engaged in the public-spirited and selfless act of assisting a young woman who was lying apparently unconscious in the street is a further aggravating factor of the offence.”

Chris Marriott’s widow Bryony Marriott (third right) listening as DCI Andy Knowles makes a statement to the media outside Sheffield Crown Court (Dave Higgens/PA)

The defendant, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who worked as a food delivery driver, was found guilty of murdering 46-year-old Mr Marriott by a jury in July – a year after another set of jurors failed to reach any verdicts in his trial.

Outlining the sequence of events that led to Mr Marriott’s death, the judge said Jhangur used his car “as a weapon”.

He explained the animosity between the Khans and the Jhangurs that erupted in violence in the Burngreave area of Sheffield after a wedding between Hasan Khan and Amaani Jhangur.

Mr Marriott was out with his family on a post-Christmas walk when he saw Nafessa Jhangur – the defendant’s sister – lying apparently unconscious in the road and decided to see whether he could help, while his wife and children returned home.

The court heard Jhangur had been told about his sister being injured, and drove to the scene, first hitting Riasat Khan, the groom’s father, who was standing in the middle of the road talking to a 999 call operator.

The Seat then hit the group of four people in the road before coming to a stop in a nearby front garden.

One of those hit and injured was off-duty midwife Alison Norris, who had also gone to help Nafessa Jhangur while out walking with her family.

Jhangur got out of the car while the engine was still running and stabbed Hasan Khan multiple times to the left side of his head and to his chest, with a knife he had taken with him, the court heard.

Mr Marriott’s widow Bryony sat watching the sentencing hearing on Thursday from the public gallery, with many family and friends.

Earlier, Mrs Marriott wiped away tears as she told the court: “Chris was genuine, kind and loving.

“He was reliable, trustworthy, affectionate and gentle.”

Mrs Marriott said: “Chris was a man of faith, and his love for God and for people shone through in what he devoted his time to.

“He had a compassionate heart and loved helping, supporting and empowering others.”

Mrs Marriott said they had been married for 16 years, he “loved being a dad” and they thought they would grow old together.

She told the court: “I miss his smile and his laugh, his touch, and his wisdom and his encouragement.

“He was my best friend.”

In a statement on Thursday, Ms Norris said: “I hope that those involved have begun to understand the full scale of what happened, and the pain it has caused to so many.

“While I respect that the sentence handed down is a sobering reminder that actions have consequences, I think rehabilitation is more effective than punishment.”

Jhangur was cleared of attempting to murder Hasan Khan, but guilty of his wounding with intent, as well as three charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur and Nafeesa Jhangur, and the wounding with intent of Riasat Khan.

His father, taxi driver Mohammed Jhangur, 57, also of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice after he concealed a knife and was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.