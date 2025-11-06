Arrest made as armed police called to college after student injured in attack

An arrest has been made after armed police were called to a college in Reading where a student was injured in an attack.

The boy suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening in an assault at Reading College on Thursday afternoon.

An arrest has been made in connection with the incident, police said.

Images on social media show a large police presence at the campus on Kings Road.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of an assault with injury in Kings Road, Reading.

“A boy has sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

“Search activity is ongoing, supported by armed officers, and a visible police presence remains.

“We advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time while officers work swiftly to resolve the situation.

“We will provide an update when we are in a position to do so.”

The spokesperson added later on Thursday afternoon: “We can confirm officers have made an arrest in connection with this incident.

“The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.

“Officers are still in the area, so if you’re worried or have any questions, please feel free to speak to them.

“Contrary to media reports, this incident has not been categorised as a major incident by the force.”

An automated message on the college’s phone line said on Thursday afternoon: “We have dealt with an incident at Reading College where one student has sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“Their family have been informed.

“The police have been notified and are present.

“Please be reassured that all actions have been taken to ensure students’ safety.”