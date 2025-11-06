Armed police at college after student injured in attack

Armed police are at a college in Reading after a student was injured in an attack.

The boy suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening following the assault at Reading College on Thursday afternoon.

Images on social media show a large police presence at the college’s campus on Kings Road.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of an assault with injury in Kings Road, Reading.

“A boy has sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

“Search activity is ongoing, supported by armed officers, and a visible police presence remains.

“We advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time while officers work swiftly to resolve the situation.

“We will provide an update when we are in a position to do so.”

An automated message on the college’s phone line said on Thursday afternoon: “We are currently dealing with an incident at Reading College where one student has sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“Their family have been informed.

“The police have been notified and are present.

“Please be reassured that all actions have been taken to ensure students’ safety.”