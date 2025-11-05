Two men charged with arranging to leave UK to join so-called Islamic State

Two men have been charged with a terror offence by allegedly arranging to leave the United Kingdom to join the so-called Islamic State, police have said.

Oliver William Rea, 24, from Arnold, Nottinghamshire, and Muhammad Bham, 19, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire are both charged with preparing to commit an act of terrorism between March 15 and October 29 this year.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said Rea is also charged with three counts of disseminating terrorist publications, two counts of inviting support for a proscribed organisation (Isis) and two counts of expressing support for a proscribed organisation (al Qaida and Isis).

CTPNE said the men, who are both UK nationals, were arrested as part of an intelligence led operation October 29, supported by West Yorkshire Police, Nottinghamshire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands.

Warrants of further detention were granted by the court on October 31.

Rea and Bham have been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.