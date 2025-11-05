Tomato Energy collapses in move impacting nearly 24,000 customers

Supplier Tomato Energy has collapsed, leaving the industry watchdog to step in to protect supply for the provider’s 15,300 household and 8,400 business customers.

Regulator Ofgem said energy supply and funds paid into accounts, including credit balances, will be secured for Tomato Energy’s customers under the supplier of last resort safety net.

Customers of Basingstoke-based Tomato Energy are being advised not to switch as they will be contacted by their new supplier, which will be allocated by Ofgem in the coming days.

They are advised to take a meter reading before they are contacted by their new supplier.

Ofgem said household customers would also continue to be protected by the energy cap when switching to the new supplier.