Patricia Routledge an actress of ‘versatility’ and ‘humanity’, funeral told

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of Keeping Up Appearances star Dame Patricia Routledge.

The service at Chichester Cathedral in West Sussex heard Dame Patricia described as an actress of “versatility” and “humanity”, who was also a “prodigiously generous philanthropist”.

Dame Patricia died last month at the age of 96.

The tribute was read by the Very Reverend Nicholas Frayling, who said Dame Patricia had an “instinctive ability, not merely to observe people, but to absorb their characteristics, especially solitary people with hidden vulnerabilities”.

He added: “She never talked about it but she was a prodigiously generous philanthropist.

“She donated more than £1 million to causes that benefit young people, especially those beginning their careers in music or theatre.

“Many such people and numerous charitable causes will continue to benefit through the Patricia Routledge Foundation.”

He said that out of all the roles she played, “one that gave her particular satisfaction” was the lead in BBC crime drama series Hetty Wainthropp Investigates.

He went on: “This unassuming television series, which to Patricia’s annoyance, was discontinued while still very popular, tackled many major social issues, all of which were important to her.

“These included unemployment, homelessness, drug addiction and loneliness.

“Despite her seemingly extrovert personality, she was sensitive and troubled by such issues and their victims.”

The service took place at Chichester Cathedral (Ben Whitley/PA)

Describing how Dame Patricia played the role of nun Dame Laurentia McLachlan in the 2006 play, The Best of Friends, he said: “Patricia was so determined to identify with the character that she obtained permission to take the veil herself and live with the Sisters.

“Her versatility and her humanity were much admired in a stage career spanning seven decades in an extraordinary range of productions: classical, modern and musical.

“Her perfectionism was born of her constant striving for excellence in all that she did.”

The churchman noted that “persistent Christian” Dame Patricia had worshipped at and supported the cathedral for many years, and showed “deep concern for the suffering of the world”.

Upon seeing the scenes of destruction in Gaza, he said she had quoted TS Eliot, saying: “After such knowledge, what forgiveness?”

Dame Patricia Routledge died aged 96 (John Stilwell/PA)

The service was led by the Dean of Chichester, the Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, with the first reading conducted by Peter Bourke, an actor known for his roles in The Mayor Of Casterbridge and David Copperfield.

Photos of Dame Patricia in some of her roles were displayed in the order of service, including in Keeping Up Appearances and in a stage production of The Rivals.

After the service, one member of the crowd outside, Susan Howe, said she had attended the funeral because Dame Patricia was “quintessentially British”.

Born on February 17 1929, in Birkenhead, Merseyside, Dame Patricia read English at Liverpool University where she appeared in student shows, making her professional debut at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1952 as Hippolyta in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

She made her London debut two years later and became well known on Broadway, appearing in musicals and the play, How’s The World Treating You?.

Mourners gathered for the funeral (Ben Whitley/PA)

Dame Patricia won an Olivier Award for her role as the Old Lady in Leonard Bernstein’s operetta Candide in 1988, and a Tony Award for her part as Alice Challice in Darling Of The Day in 1968.

Alongside the stage she became known for playing Kitty in Victoria Wood: As Seen On TV in the mid-1980s before Keeping Up Appearances, in which she played the hilariously snobbish lead character Hyacinth Bucket.

Written by Roy Clarke, it also starred the late Clive Swift as Hyacinth’s long-suffering husband Richard in the series which ran from 1990 to 1995 and also became popular in the US.

In 2017 she was honoured at Buckingham Palace as she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for her services to the theatre and charity.

In 2016, Dame Patricia fronted a Channel 4 documentary celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Beatrix Potter, having previously played the children’s author on stage and in 2012 she became patron of The Beatrix Potter Society.

Her northern roots were always important to her and she was quoted as saying: “You are never done with your roots. I think the people who try to make out that they are, are in deep trouble.”

Dame Patricia also starred in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads TV monologues, including A Woman Of No Importance and A Lady Of Letters.

One of Dame Patricia’s notable film roles saw her star opposite Sidney Poitier in 1967’s To Sir, With Love.