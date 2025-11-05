Man who re-entered UK by small boat after removal to France deported again

A migrant who re-entered the UK by small boat after being removed to France under the Government’s “one in, one out” deal has been deported again.

The Home Office confirmed the Iranian man’s departure on Wednesday, after he arrived in the UK for a second time on October 18, a month after he was returned to France.

He was removed under the pilot scheme with France aimed at deterring migrants from coming to the UK in small boats across the English Channel.

But his second crossing back to the country prompted criticism that the Government is in “total chaos”, while ministers insisted his detection on arrival “shows the system is working”.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Anyone looking to return to the UK after being removed under the UK-France agreement is wasting their time and money.

“This individual was detected by biometrics and detained instantly.

“His case was expedited, and now he has been removed again.

“My message is clear: if you try to return to the UK you will be sent back.

“I will do whatever it takes to scale up removals of illegal migrants and secure our borders.”

The man who was first returned to France on September 19, had told the Guardian he was a victim of modern slavery at the hands of smugglers in the north of the country.

“If I had felt that France was safe for me I would never have returned to the UK,” the man told the newspaper.

As part of the UK-France agreement which came into force in August, people who arrive in the UK by small boat can be detained and returned to France, in exchange for an equivalent number of people who apply through a safe and legal route.

So far 94 migrants have been returned to France and 57 people have arrived in the UK under the scheme, according to the Home Office.