Man remanded in custody charged with stabbing murder of pensioner

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a pensioner who was stabbed at a home in the outskirts of Norwich.

Moses Fernandes, 22, is charged with the murder of Terence McFadyen, who was aged in his 70s, on Monday.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his personal details during a brief hearing at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, and he was not asked to enter a plea.

No details about the case were opened.

He gave his name only as “Moses” when asked by the court clerk for his name and date of birth, and confirmed his details when the clerk read his name and date of birth out from her computer screen.

Fernandes, who wore a blue jumper, had dark hair, a wispy beard and was of slight build. He held a hand to his stomach during the hearing.

No application for bail was made.

Presiding magistrate Russell Baker remanded Fernandes, of Layer Close, Norwich, into custody until a hearing before Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

Norfolk Police previously said paramedics were called to a home in Layer Close after a man aged in his 20s reported he was having breathing difficulties.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 4.45am on Monday when the man was reported to be behaving aggressively.

Officers arrived to find a man, in his 70s, with stab wounds. Police confirmed that the man died at the scene.

Officers arrested a man, understood to be a lodger at the property, on suspicion of murder.

The arrested man was taken to hospital to be checked for breathing difficulties, and was taken into police custody after he was discharged from hospital on Monday.