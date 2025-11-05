Lammy makes history as first black politician to lead Prime Minister’s Questions

David Lammy has made history as the first black politician to lead Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Deputy Prime Minister was standing in for Sir Keir Starmer at the weekly session in the Commons, while the Prime Minister attends Cop30 in Brazil.

His appearance on Wednesday was described as a “landmark” moment.

Mr Lammy said it was important to recognise the progress made, as he paid tribute to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Mother of the House Diane Abbott as “trailblazers”.

Speaking in the chamber, Labour MP Connor Rand congratulated Mr Lammy “on being the first black person to ever answer Prime Minister’s Questions”.

“A landmark moment for this place in our country and I hope he is proud,” the Altrincham and Sale West MP added.

Mr Lammy replied: “It’s very kind of the honourable gentleman (Mr Rand) to say that, and I’m conscious that my right honourable friend the member for Hackney North and Stoke Newington (Ms Abbott), and indeed, the leader of the Opposition (Mrs Badenoch), are both trailblazers who have stood at this despatch box.

“And it’s important to recognise the progress that we’ve … made, particularly in the wake of Black History Month.”