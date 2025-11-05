Hugs and handshakes as Ireland’s President welcomes his successor

President Michael D Higgins has wished President-elect Catherine Connolly “health and happiness” as he welcomed her to Aras an Uachtarain on Wednesday.

Ms Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery were invited to the President’s official residence for a lunchtime meeting following her successful election last month.

Catherine Connolly and husband Brian McEnery sign the visitors’ book (Brian Lawless/PA)

She was also joined by her son Stephen and members of her team, including campaign manager Beibhinn O’Connor.

The members of the Connolly McEnery family signed a visitor’s book in the Aras.

Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina greeted Ms Connolly and her husband with hugs and handshakes.

The President congratulated his successor on a “great achievement” as they exchanged words in English and Irish in front of news cameras.

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina receive Catherine Connolly and husband Brian McEnery (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Higgins and Ms Connolly joked about whether they should link and raise their hands for photographs, while also remarking that the media was “very important” and thanked those who had come.

Ms Connolly, a former barrister from Galway, won 63% of first preferences in a landslide victory following the October 24 election.

Following her victory, she vowed to be a “president for all” and a “voice for peace”.

Mr Higgins has served as President since 2011, having been re-elected in 2018.

There were smiles and laughter as the outgoing president welcomed the president-elect (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Connolly will succeed him as the country’s 10th president following her inauguration on November 11.

The pair have a somewhat complicated history after Ms Connolly left the Labour Party when it opted to run just one candidate in the Galway West constituency for the 2007 general election, where Mr Higgins was a sitting TD.

However, the reception on Wednesday was warm and marked with smiles and laughter.

A presidential term is seven years long, with each office holder being allowed to serve a maximum of two terms, should they successfully seek re-election.

Ms Connolly has said she does not see herself seeking a second term – although her predecessor made similar comments before running again.