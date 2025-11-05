‘God help anyone with him with a warrant card’, said David Carrick accuser

A woman who was allegedly sexually abused by David Carrick when she was a child said: “God help anyone with him with a warrant card” after she found out he was a police officer, a court has heard.

Carrick, 50, is on trial accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting her in the late 1980s when she was aged between 12 and 14 and he was still a teenager.

It is also alleged that more than 20 years later, he raped a woman “on a number of occasions” and subjected her to a sex act that she did not consent to during the course of a “toxic relationship” they shared, which was controlled by him, the Old Bailey has heard.

David Carrick is on trial, accused of sexually assaulting a girl in the 1980s when she was aged between 12 and 14 (Hertfordshire Police/PA)

Being cross-examined in court, the first complainant, now an adult, cried after confirming the details of the alleged assaults.

She said she had been traumatised and later told jurors: “When I heard he was a Metropolitan Police officer, the words I have always used were: ‘God help anyone with him with a warrant card’.”

She repeatedly denied making up the allegations and insisted she was not getting any compensation.

“It completely happened,” she said.

“I wouldn’t be here for no reason.

“He touched me sexually.”

Asked about submitting a compensation claim, she said: “I never got any compensation.

“I have done this knowing I am not going to get any compensation. I’m still doing this knowing I’m not getting compensation.”

The prosecution outlined the first complainant’s allegations at the start of the trial, telling jurors Carrick would put his hand over her mouth to prevent her screaming and that on one occasion she found herself “trapped” between a chair and a sofa and recalled trying to scream and get away.

When she was aged 14, the girl allegedly told her mother what was going on.

The defendant allegedly made admissions about what he had done to the girl in a letter recovered from his medical records and signed “Dave”.

In it, Carrick wrote that the girl was “not crazy” and that it was “true” but that he had stopped about four months previously.

Questioned on whether she had invented the allegations, the now-grown-up complainant told the court: “I’m just not sure why he would have left a note admitting it then.”

The trial was being held at the Old Bailey in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

When he was interviewed by police about the allegations, Carrick claimed the girl was a liar and denied there was any sexual abuse, jurors were told.

Jurors heard previously that Carrick was already a convicted sex offender.

In 2022 and 2023, he pleaded guilty to a “large number” of sexual and other offences relating to a significant number of other women, nearly all of whom he knew, prosecutor Tom Little KC told the jury.

They included no less than 71 instances of sexual violence against 12 different women over a period spanning 17 years, Mr Little said.

Carrick has denied five counts of sexual assault relating to the girl in 1989 and 1990.

He has pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape, one of sexual assault and coercive and controlling behaviour towards the woman between 2014 and 2019.

Neither of the alleged victims in the case can be identified for legal reasons.

The trial continues.