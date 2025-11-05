Firefighters call for funding boost as they prepare for Bonfire Night

Firefighters are calling for urgent Government funding for the fire and rescue service as it prepares to tackle Bonfire Night incidents.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said there had been a huge increase in fires across the UK in recent years, especially those causing damage to property.

FBU general secretary Steve Wright said: “The fire and rescue service is on its knees after another round of deadly funding cuts, and firefighters are working to save lives under more pressure than ever.

“Latest figures show a dramatic increase in serious fire incidents, with outdoor fires rising by over 50%.

“We have seen fire and rescue services pushed beyond limits responding to major wildfire incidents throughout the year, which are only predicted to worsen with the climate crisis.

“The loss of one in five firefighter posts since 2010 means fire cover and resilience have been decimated across the UK.

“The outcome is that it takes longer for fire engines to arrive at incidents, when every second counts.

“The FBU is calling on the Government to tax the ultra rich to fund our vital public services.

“To save lives, Rachel Reeves’ upcoming Budget must include a progressive wealth tax to rebuild the fire and rescue service.”