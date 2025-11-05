Burglars who used Grindr to trick victims found guilty

Two Afghan men who used the dating app Grindr to trick victims into letting them into their homes have been found guilty of carrying out a string of burglaries.

After arranging to meet their targets at home, Rahmat Khan Mohammadi, 22, and Mohammed Bilal Hotak, 21, took mobile phones and passwords to steal their money, the Metropolitan Police said.

The gang carried out 35 burglaries and 20 related frauds between October 2024 and March this year relating to 22 victims across London, the force said.

In some cases they stole other valuable items like wallets, passports and watches.

Mohammadi was arrested on April 3 and charged with one count of theft, 17 counts of burglary and 12 fraud offences on April 5.

Hotak was arrested on April 24 and charged the following day, with one count of theft, 14 counts of burglary and nine fraud offences.

The pair will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court at a later date.

Scotland Yard said it began to receive reports of several phone thefts with all the victims targeted in the same way last autumn.

Met Superintendent Owen Renowden said: “Mohammadi and Hotak carried out a series of callous, calculated, pre-planned offences across London, targeting unsuspecting men and resulting in high-value items and money being stolen, and I welcome today’s outcome at court.

“I’d like to praise the victims who have shown great strength throughout our investigation, as well the Met’s LGBT+ Advisory Group and the LGBT+ anti-abuse charity, Galop, which enabled us to ensure we conducted our work with sensitivity and care.

“The Met is fully committed to ensuring all communities in London feel safe, as well as continuing to enhance the trust and confidence LGBT+ people place in us.

“Organised crime has a devastating impact on society and will simply not be tolerated.”