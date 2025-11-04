William cuddles baby as he samples island life on trip to Brazilian retreat

The Prince of Wales caught a baby thrust at him from a sea of well-wishers when he met locals living on the Brazilian island retreat of Paqueta.

William travelled to the outcrop, a 50-minute ferry ride from Rio de Janeiro, to learn about its mangrove habitat and sample the slower pace of life on an island where there are no private cars and bicycles are the main form of transport.

The Prince of Wales met members of the public during a visit to Ilha de Paqueta (Chris Jackson/PA)

The future king greeted dozens of well-wishers waiting behind crash barriers and at one point a baby – 10-month-old Joaquim Monteiro – was pushed towards him and he joked the grandparent “mustn’t drop him!” before giving him a cuddle.

Holding him with the confidence of a father of three young children, William said: “Bless him” before handing him back to his grandmother Christina.

Andre Luis Junior, the baby’s cousin and a teacher, said: “Nobody asked him – he just picked him up. It’s probably because he has three kids. He loves kids.”

William is on the second day of his tour to Brazil (Chris Jackson/PA)

He added: “It’s amazing. We are so happy, so happy he chose this very small island.

“We’re very unique in the heart of Rio. Very quiet. We love that he chose to come here. The kids in school were so excited today.”

The prince helped several young children come to the front of the meet and greet in the main square by the waterfront, bending down to be in photographs with them and occasionally borrowing a phone to take the selfie himself.

William posed for photos with locals (Chris Jackson/PA)

The island, which has around 5,000 residents, has declared the visit The Day Of The Prince, and children were given time off school to see him.

Many had created colourful drawings to hand over to him, calling him “Prince of the Island” and the visit “Prince Day”.

Retired lawyer Glaucia Martinez, 60, repeatedly touched William’s hand as he quizzed her about life on Paqueta where she lives.

William arrived by boat during a visit to Ilha de Paqueta (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 60-year-old said: “He asked me about the island and I said that it’s safe, it’s charming, and it’s a good place to live.

“People here, they are good, good people, you know, honest people, and we live in peace here.

“And I said that I love Kate.”