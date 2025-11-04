Will Ferrell’s Elf costume could fetch up to £200,000 at auction

Will Ferrell’s festive costume from the Christmas film Elf could fetch between £100,000 and £200,000 when it goes under the hammer as part of a movie memorabilia auction.

The green, white, yellow and black elf outfit, which originates from the film’s producer Jon Berg, is screen matched to the lift scene where Buddy pushes all of the buttons to see them light up like a Christmas tree.

The movie, about a man raised as one of Father Christmas’s elves who travels to New York to find his real father, was released in 2003 to widespread critical acclaim, and is considered to be one of the top Christmas films of all time.

A Propstore employee adjusts Buddy’s (Will Ferrell) screen-matched hero Elf costume (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction showcases a range of props, costumes and other items, including the hoverboard used by Michael J Fox’s character Marty McFly in Back To The Future Part II (1989) and III (1990), which has a pre-sale estimate of £60,000 to £120,000.

Also included is a heavily annotated personal shooting script from Die Hard (1988), once owned by Alan Rickman, which could fetch between £30,000 and £60,000.

Rickman, who died at the age of 69 in 2016, will also have his annotated shooting script from romantic comedy Christmas film Love Actually (2003) go under the hammer.

The collection’s top lot is Boba Fett’s EE-3 carbine blaster from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), which has a pre-sale estimate of £350,000 to £700,000.

Other highlights include the fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984), which carries a pre-sale estimate of £150,000 to £300,000, and Tobey Maguire’s symbiote suit with lenses in Spider-Man 3 (2007), which could fetch between £75,000 and £150,000.

A number of horror props will also be auctioned, including a Ghostface mask from Scream (1996) and the stunt axe of Jack Nicholson’s character Jack Torrance in The Shining (1980), which is expected to sell for between £50,000 and £100,000.

There is also an SFX baby dragon Viserion from Game Of Thrones, the Tinker Bell costume worn by Julia Roberts in Hook (1991), and Will Smith’s suit ensemble as Agent J in Men In Black (1997).

A Propstore employee looks at Marty McFly’s (Michael J Fox) Hoverboard from the 1989 and 1990 films Back To The Future Part II and Back To The Future Part III (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Stephen Lane, Propstore chief executive, said: “As the year draws to a close, Propstore is thrilled to bring collectors an extraordinary line-up – from the festive joy of Elf to the timeless adventure of Indiana Jones and the interstellar legacy of Star Wars.

“Each piece is a tangible piece of storytelling history, connecting fans directly to the films that shaped their imaginations.”

The auction house is hosting a two-day public exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel in London from November 25, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see items before they go under the hammer.

The more than 1,350 items are valued at a combined estimate of £8 million.

The three-day live auction begins on December 5.