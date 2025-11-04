Train crew member who protected passengers has always been a hero – family

A train crew member seriously injured while trying to protect passengers during a mass stabbing has always been a hero, his family said.

Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working onboard the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

The 48-year-old customer experience host “did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him”, his employer said.

A forensic investigator photographing inside the train at Huntingdon train (Joe Giddens/PA)

British Transport Police said on Tuesday that an LNER worker remains in hospital in a stable condition but critically unwell.

LNER said Mr Zitouni, who has worked for the firm for more than 20 years, has been credited with helping to save multiple lives after passengers came under threat.

David Horne, LNER managing director, said: “In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him.

“His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family.

“We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Mr Zitouni’s role is customer experience host, which largely involves providing onboard catering.

A forensic investigator on the platform by the train at Huntingdon railway station (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Zitouni’s family said in a statement released by LNER: “We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery.

“The care provided by the hospital and the support from his colleagues at LNER has been incredible.

“We are immensely proud of Sam and his courage.

“The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us – he’s always been a hero.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Sam went to work on Saturday morning to do his job. He left a hero.

“His remarkable quick thinking and selfless action saved lives and he has demonstrated bravery beyond measure.

“I want to send my very best wishes to him and his family.”

A custody van, believed to be carrying Anthony Williams, leaves Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA)

Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after several people were stabbed on an LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday.

He is also charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.

Saturday’s attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.

Passengers pulled the emergency alarms on the LNER service.

Train driver Andrew Johnson, who served in the Royal Navy for 17 years, contacted a signaller and requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.

Ten patients were taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and one patient self-presented, British Transport Police said on Tuesday.

Six patients have been discharged, four patients remain stable and one, an LNER member of staff, remains stable but critically unwell, BTP said.