Tottenham star Destiny Udogie ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Tottenham Hotspur said it is supporting the footballer and his family.

By contributor Helen William, PA
Published
Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the incident involving the 22-year-old while the club said it is providing support to Udogie and his family.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence following the incident in September. He has been bailed while inquiries continue, the force said.

On Tuesday evening, a Tottenham Hotspur spokesman said: “We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so.

“Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further.”

Police were called at 11.14pm on September 6 to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a gun in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.

A spokesman said: “Officers spoke to the victim and, during the course of their investigation, it was also a reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual.

“No injuries were reported in either incident.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence.

“He has been bailed while inquiries continue.”