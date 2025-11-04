Strike action at defence company Leonardo UK suspended as new pay offer tabled

A union has suspended strikes at defence and aerospace manufacturer Leonardo UK after a new pay offer was tabled by the company.

Unite had previously said more than 3,000 workers at Leonardo UK’s facilities in Scotland and England would walk out in a series of strikes starting on Wednesday.

The company is involved in a number of defence projects, with its site in Edinburgh producing advanced radars for military aircraft.

Following last-minute talks, union officials said the strikes due to begin this week would be suspended, as the new offer is put to members in a ballot.

Unite said strike action would still go ahead later in the month if the latest offer is rejected.

Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy said on Tuesday: “As an act of good faith, Unite has suspended tomorrow’s strike action to allow a ballot of our members to take place.

“The threat of action has brought Leonardo back to the table with a new and improved offer and we will now consult our members.”

Unite said if the offer is rejected, strike action will still take place on November 12 and 13 in Yeovil, Luton and Basildon, and on November 10 to 18 in Edinburgh and Newcastle.