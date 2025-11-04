Santa Jaws is coming to town to launch museum’s sustainable Christmas jumper

The Natural History Museum has launched its 2025 Christmas jumper collection, which also extends to dogs, with the help of its popular animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex.

The carnivore, which has been at the South Kensington building in west London since 1992, modelled the festive knitwear range on Monday, dressed in a Santa hat and Christmas knit.

This year’s collection has been created using 100% sustainable cotton, and features a matching jumper, scarf, hat and socks.

The Natural History Museum’s Christmas range includes hats, scarves, socks and jumpers (Jonathan E Jackson/NHM Photo Unit/PA)

Claire Bevan, head of retail and customer contact at the museum, said: “Since we first began our Christmas T. rex tradition half a decade ago, it has become a firm favourite amongst our six million-strong visitors annually.

“Part of what makes our museum so special is that it’s free entry for all and this ferociously festive display is always a part of that.

“Our Christmas knitwear is one of the shop’s best-sellers and all profits help support our world-leading scientists’ research and the Museum’s educational public programming.”

The winter collection has been created by notjust, a sustainable and ethical clothing manufacturer based in Manchester.

The winter collection features a selection of the museum’s finest prehistoric specimens, including a T. rex skull and ammonite fossil, and there is even a matching dog jumper (Jonathan E Jackson/NHM Photo Unit/PA)

It features a selection of the museum’s finest prehistoric specimens, including a T. rex skull and ammonite fossil, and there is even a matching dog jumper, alongside a history-themed range of gifts, games and apparel in the shop.

Lead designer Ella Wigfall-Gamble said: “We loved the challenge of bringing a new roaring design to this enormous T. Rex sized festive knit and think we’ve created something even bigger and bolder this year.

“We’re proud to be working with the leading museum of natural history to deliver a vibrant festive collection that will delight dinosaur fans of all ages including their four-legged friends.”

The Natural History Museum first unveiled its Christmas jumper using the T. rex in 2021.