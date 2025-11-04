Full list of percentage of adults who are smokers in UK, by local area

Here is a full list of the latest estimates of the percentage of adults who are current smokers in each local authority area of the UK.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on the UK Annual Population Survey of adults aged 18 and over.

Smoker estimates can vary a lot from year to year due to small sample sizes.

As such, the ONS has calculated the average percentage of smokers in each local area for a five-year period (2020-24).

Where the name of a local area is marked with an asterisk (*), this indicates the estimate is unreliable and should be treated with caution due to a low sample in the survey.

The list is arranged by the percentage of current smokers among the local population, starting with the highest.

Current smokers are defined as people who smoke regularly at the present time.

The list reads, from left to right: name of local authority; average percentage of people aged 18 and over classed as current smokers in 2020-24; average percentage (in brackets) classed as current smokers in 2019-23; change in percentage points between the five-year periods.