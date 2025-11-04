Domino’s reveals dip in orders after price hikes

Domino’s has revealed its sales performance was boosted by higher prices for customers as order numbers dipped.

The takeaway pizza giant said the number of pizzas sold had declined over the past three months after increased pricing impacted demand.

The company, which has 1,388 stores in the UK and Ireland, said it expected “tough operating” conditions to continue to press down on its orders into 2026.

Nevertheless, bosses hailed a “solid” performance in recent months despite weakness in the food delivery market.

Domino’s reported that total system sales grew by 2.1% to £382.7 million for the three months to September 29, compared with a year earlier. Like-for-like sales were 1% higher.

But the company added that order numbers slipped by 1.5% year-on-year to 17.1 million for the quarter.

It linked the decline to “higher pricing”, after lifting prices by 5% compared with a year earlier.

Andrew Rennie, chief executive of the business, said: “We have delivered a solid Q3 performance with positive sales and operational momentum despite the continued challenging consumer backdrop.

“Our franchisees continue to lead the industry with fast delivery times and we continue to work with them to mitigate the impact of increasing costs and any potential impact of the UK budget on November 26.

“We remain on track to achieve our full-year profit expectations and I look forward to setting out our future plans at the investor day in December.”

Mr Rennie said he was also “really pleased” with the initial results from the launch of its Chick’N’Dip brand in recent months.

Shares in Domino’s were 2.4% lower on Tuesday morning.