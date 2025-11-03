Work on Star of Caledonia to begin as firm donates £6 million

Work to build “Scotland’s largest sculpture” on the border with England will soon get under way, the group behind the project has said.

Construction on the Star of Caledonia near Gretna Green will begin in March.

The project is expected to cost £12 million, with half of that expected to be met by local firm CWP Energy.

Once complete, organisers say the 33-metre illuminated structure will be the largest sculpture in Scotland “standing as a powerful symbol of national identity and innovation”.

The Star of Caledonia will be built near Gretna Green (SOCT/PA)

Situated on the border between Scotland and England, the project will soon move into the next stage of development after planning approval was given in August.

The Star of Caledonia is designed by artist and engineer Cecil Balmond and will be powered by renewable energy.

It is expected to open in spring 2027.

The 39-acre site will include a visitor hub, landscaped grounds and a viewing platform which organisers hope will become a major cultural destination in Dumfries and Galloway.

An artist’s impression of the Star of Caledonia at night (SOCT/PA)

The trust behind the project said the revenue generated by the site will be reinvested through a community interest company to fund artistic, educational and community initiatives across the region.

Rod Wood, managing director of CWP Energy, said: “This is going to be a spectacle that embodies Scotland’s legacy of innovation and its commitment to green energy.

“The Star of Caledonia symbolises the brilliance of James Clerk Maxwell, the ‘Einstein of Scotland’.

“Einstein once said he stood on Maxwell’s shoulders, and this sculpture reflects that legacy of light, energy and progress.

“It is more than just a sculpture, it’s a national statement.”

The Star of Caledonia will be a 33-metre illuminated structure (SOCT/PA)

Lucy Houston, chairwoman of the trustees of the Star of Caledonia, added: “We are thrilled to receive such a transformative contribution from CWP Energy.

“This partnership represents a huge step forward for the project and is a testament to the enduring support from our local community, Dumfries and Galloway Council and elected councillors. Their belief in the vision has brought us to this milestone.”

Alan Walker, treasurer and former chairman of the James Clerk Maxwell Foundation, said: “James Clerk Maxwell, who created the first colour image and revealed the theory of electromagnetism, laid the foundations of our modern world.

“The Star of Caledonia captures the very essence of his discoveries: light, energy and innovation.

“As Stephen Hawking once said, Maxwell was ‘Scotland’s forgotten Einstein’, and this sculpture is a fitting tribute as we approach the bicentenary of his birth in 2031.”