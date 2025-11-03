Protesters to face jail for demonstrating outside MPs’ homes

Protesters are set to face jail for demonstrating outside the homes of MPs and other politicians under a new law aimed at tackling harassment of public office holders.

Activists could be imprisoned for up to six months under the changes to be set out in the Crime and Policing Bill, which is making its way through Parliament.

Demonstrating outside the home of public office holders – where the intention is to influence them in their role or an aspect of their private life – will be made a criminal offence as part of the reforms, the Home Office said.

It comes after a survey carried out by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle found that almost all MPs – 96% – had experienced at least one instance of harassment or intimidation.

Security minister Dan Jarvis said the measure was “serious but necessary and proportionate” to defend democracy and protect those taking part in British politics.

“The level of abuse faced by those taking part in British politics is truly shocking – it’s a threat to our democracy. People should be able to participate in our politics without fearing for their own or their family’s safety,” he said.

“Targeting public office holders at their homes crosses a line – it’s intimidation, not protest, and we’re putting a stop to it.”

The move is unlikely to appease critics who argue the Government is clamping down on the right to protest, but the Home Office said it would help to better protect MPs, peers and local councillors.

The Jo Cox Foundation also welcomed the measure, saying that demonstrating outside someone’s home can cause distress for them and their family and poses serious safety concerns.

Interim CEO Will Fetcher said: “Protest and robust debate are important to our democracy, and there are many ways that people can make their voices heard without crossing the line into intimidation at someone’s home.”