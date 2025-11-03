Prince of Wales celebrates penalty at world famous Maracana stadium

The Prince of Wales celebrated smashing a penalty in Rio de Janeiro’s world famous Maracana stadium with a group of high-fiving youngsters.

William was joined by former Brazilian star Cafu for his trip to the sporting arena, where they met children learning about the environment and climate change through the sport-based organisation Terra FC.

When the future king first arrived pitch-side, he met a group of volunteers from the project using football to connect with young people, and asked them: “My team’s Aston Villa, have you heard of them – you don’t have to say yes.”

The Prince of Wales takes part in a community football event (Aaron Chown/PA)

William is an avid fan of the Premier League club and reacted with surprise when one of the group said they had.

The prince and the former defender, both wearing trainers and casually dressed, played against each other in a three-a-side match testing the skills of the schoolboys from across Rio.

Cafu led his side to a 3-2 victory over William and his teammates, but the prince quickly moved on to join a training session with a group of young girls holding cups of water as they dribbled, in a bid to improve their balance by not spilling the liquid.

William ended his football drills by taking a penalty against keeper Pedro Enrique, 14, and was mobbed by youngsters wanting a high-five after he scored.

Pedro said afterwards: “I was scared and nervous but very excited as he was most the famous person take a penalty kick.

“I didn’t let him score. It was a good penalty.”