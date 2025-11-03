Pregnant teenager accused of drug smuggling in Georgia ‘happy’ to be freed

A pregnant British teenager held over drug smuggling offences in Georgia said she is “happy” to be released from prison.

Bella May Culley, 19, who is eight months pregnant, was arrested at Tbilisi Airport in May.

It was alleged that the 19-year-old, from Teesside, tried to smuggle 12 kilograms (26.4 pounds) of marijuana and two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of hashish into the country.

Lyanne Kennedy, the mother of Bella Culley, arrives at a court session in Tbilisi, Georgia (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)

Wearing a cream blazer, the teenager looked overwhelmed as she was released from custody on Monday.

Asked how she felt she said she was “happy” and told reporters that she did not expect to be freed.

Culley’s mother, Lyanne Kennedy, held her daughter’s hand as she was released.

Georgian prosecutors were considering a two-year sentence, but “decided to consider the time she has already served”, Prosecutor Vakhtang Tsalughelashvili told The Associated Press (AP).

Lawyers representing the teenager have been locked in negotiations with judicial authorities in Georgia, with details expected to be released later.

Culley’s family has paid more than £137,000 as part of a plea deal aimed at reducing her sentence.

She could have faced a penalty of up to 15 years, or life imprisonment.

Her lawyer, Malkhaz Salakaia, told AP that Culley would be given her passport and would be free to leave the country on Monday.