Man charged over mass stabbing also accused of attack on different train earlier

A man has been charged over a mass stabbing on a busy train in Cambridgeshire and is also accused of attempted murder after an incident on a different train earlier that day.

Anthony Williams, 32, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday accused of 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article following the attacks on the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday, British Transport Police.

He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in the early hours of the same day.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.

“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences.

“Following the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, I would stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation.”