Four people hurt as train derails after hitting landslide at 80mph

Four people have suffered minor injuries after a train derailed when it struck a landslide at 80mph.

Eighty-seven people, including 10 members of staff, were on board the 4.28am Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston when it came off the tracks near the village of Shap, in Cumbria, on Monday morning.

Network Rail said the front coach of the 11-carriage service derailed at about 6.15am during severe weather conditions and while it was still dark.

Sam MacDougall, Network Rail operations director, said early indications suggested the train had hit a landslide.

He said: “We believe the train was travelling at approximately 80 miles an hour at the point of collision and then stopped very quickly thereafter.”

Mr MacDougall added: “On arrival of the emergency services and the Network Rail staff, all of whom worked in extremely challenging terrain and appalling weather conditions this morning, all persons on board the train were safely removed and brought to a nearby reception centre.

“By 10.40 this morning, all customers had been safely taken forward to their onward destinations by replacement road transport.

“Our attention now turns to investigating the cause and recovering the railway as quickly as we can.”

North West Ambulance Service said it had stood down from major incident status and was withdrawing resources from the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Our colleagues have assessed a total of 87 patients, with only four suffering minor injuries.

“No-one required further hospital treatment, and all were discharged from the nearby rest centre.

“An operation remains in place with our partners as they continue to recover the scene.”

The incident is likely to cause disruption “for a number of days”, Avanti West Coast said.

A spokesperson added: “Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.

“It is likely there will be significant disruption to our network for a number of days.”