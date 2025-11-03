Court hears allegation of Labour fraud after Reform UK Runcorn by-election win

A candidate challenging the result of a by-election won by Reform UK has told a court it is “highly likely” the Labour Party carried out election fraud.

English Constitution Party candidate Graham Moore came last out of 15 candidates in May in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, which saw Reform UK candidate Sarah Pochin claim the seat with 12,645 votes, just six more than Labour.

At a Chester Crown Court trial of Mr Moore’s election petition, he spoke about the “statistical impossibility” of receiving 50 votes, which he said was the exact number he received when standing in the Tooting by-election in 2016.

Giving evidence on Monday, he said: “I was the only one that had exactly 50 votes and exactly 50 votes in 2016, both of those counts were run by, in effect, Labour people in high Labour areas.”

Mr Moore added: “Marxism comes into it.”

He said the acting returning officer for the by-election, Stephen Young, a respondent in the case along with Ms Pochin, was personal friends with Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Mr Moore described Mr Burnham as a “Fabian”, a reference to socialist organisation the Fabian Society, adding: “In other words, a Marxist.”

He suggested Labour could have carried out the alleged fraud to make it look as though its candidate was not “mullered” in the election.

The candidate, who told the court of standing in a number of elections, described politicians as “probably the most crooked people I have ever come across” and said it was “highly likely” the Labour Party carried out that type of fraud.

More than 40 of Mr Moore’s supporters, in the public gallery, broke into applause when he said communism and fascism must be “purged”.

At one point during Mr Moore’s evidence, Mr Justice Martin Spencer, one of two High Court judges presiding over the case, said: “This is not the right opportunity to be on a soapbox, do you understand?”

Reform UK candidate Sarah Pochin makes a speech after winning a seat in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election at DCBL Halton Stadium, Widnes, Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Moore, who was representing himself, told the court he had seen an estimated 116 ballots with votes cast for him at the count, which was held overnight on May 1.

He said the Labour candidate, who asked for a recount when it was revealed how close the votes were, should have called for an individual vote recount instead of a recount of bundles.

The court heard Mr Young said in a statement that votes had been recounted individually.

In cross-examination, Adam Richardson, representing Ms Pochin, said: “You’ve talked a great deal about conspiracies, Fabians and Marxism, but the winner of the election was Sarah Pochin, wasn’t it?”

Mr Moore said: “Was she? I don’t know, there’s only six votes in it.”

Mr Richardson asked him: “Do you believe this court, here, is corrupt?”

(PA Graphics)

Mr Moore replied: “That’s a difficult question. I do not believe every justice in this country is corrupt. I respect the rule of law.”

The by-election was called following the resignation of former Labour MP Mike Amesbury, who was convicted for punching a constituent.

The trial, expected to last three days, was adjourned until Tuesday.