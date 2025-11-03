Concern after Frankie the flamingo takes flight

Searches have resumed for a flamingo named Frankie that escaped from a wildlife sanctuary in Cornwall.

Paradise Park, near Hayle, said that it was “worried” about Frankie, who has been missing for more than a day.

The young female flamingo managed to take flight on Sunday, despite having its feathers clipped.

Staff from the park are searching the local area and have responded responded to local sightings of the young bird.

Frankie was last seen at the park at 8am on Sunday.

Sightings were reported near Porthtowan – some 13 miles away by road – on Sunday morning and back in Hale on Sunday afternoon.

Paradise Park confirmed on social media on Monday that it is yet to find Frankie and that searches are continuing.

Posting on social media, the park said: “Huge thanks to everyone who has shared sightings of Frankie our missing flamingo, and helped to spread the word by sharing our posts appealing for info.

“We are worried for her and will be continuing the search today so will be very grateful if you let us know if you see her.

“On Sunday morning Frankie managed to take flight from the walled garden at Paradise Park in Hayle despite having clipped feathers. She was seen at the Park at 8am, near Porthtowan at 10.15am, then above Hayle River and Copperhouse Pool, Hayle between 12 and 2pm.”