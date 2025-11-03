Britons going out more and staying out later, ride-hailing data shows

Britons have been going out more and staying out later this year, signalling a resurgence in the UK’s nightlife industry, according to analysis.

Data from ride-hailing app Bolt showed a 15% increase in night-time activity over the year-to-date, compared with 2024.

Bolt said it analysed millions of trips across the UK taken between 6pm and 6am.

Its analysis also found that the peak time to go out has shifted from 11pm on Saturdays last year to midnight in 2025.

Bath was the nightlife hotspot this year, with 68% of all Bolt trips occurring at night, followed by Bristol, at 62%; Newcastle, at 60%; London, at 56%; and Cardiff, at 54%.

The European transport app, which rivals Uber and offers services including rides and e-bikes, said its trip data pointed to people prioritising nights out over other spending.

Kimberly Hurd, Bolt’s UK senior manager, said: “This year, we saw a shift in how consumers chose to spend their time.

“There’s a growing focus on experiences and social events, which is reflected in more trips on our platform to venues, bars and restaurants as people prioritise shared experiences and nights out with friends.

“It’s a positive sign that confidence in the night-time economy is returning.”

Recent data has indicated that UK consumers are keen to prioritise spending on entertainment and travel over retail purchases and despite many people’s budgets being squeezed by the rising cost of living.

Card spending data from Barclays showed that entertainment and travel spending rose in the summer, compared with 2024, as people prefer to splash out on fun and memorable experiences.

However, industry bosses have simultaneously been flagging that the night-time market is shrinking as younger people prioritise health and fitness over nights out.

Phil Urban, the chief executive of pub and bar operator, Mitchells & Butlers, earlier this year, said late-night was the toughest part of the market with younger generations less likely to “go out and stay out”.

Meanwhile, Bolt’s Ms Hurd criticised a potential “taxi tax” that would involve charging 20% VAT on all taxi journeys, and is thought to be one of the measures that the Chancellor is considering for her autumn Budget.

She said it risks pushing up fares and making nights out “significantly more expensive, putting pressure on venues and ultimately discouraging people from going out”.

“Now, more than ever, we should be supporting, not stifling, the businesses and people that bring our cities to life after dark,” she said.