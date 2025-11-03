Boy stabbed and ‘knifeman’ seen twice at barbers in 24 hours before train attack

The stabbing of a 14-year-old boy and two reports of a knifeman seen at a barbers in Peterborough are being investigated as part of the police probe into a mass stabbing on a high speed train.

Cambridgeshire police said that the teenager was non-fatally injured at 7.10pm on Friday, before a man with a knife was seen at a barbers in Fletton 15 minutes later, although this was only reported to police two hours later.

A second report of a knifeman was made at 9.25am the following morning when he was still at the scene, but when police arrived 18 minutes later they could not find him.

Earlier Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after several people were stabbed on an LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday.

He is also charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article.

An LNER staff member is in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the stabbings on the high-speed service, while four other people remain in hospital.

Separately, Williams is charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article over an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London in the early hours of Saturday, where a victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife.

He allegedly used a “large kitchen knife” in both attacks, according to court documents.

The investigation by British Transport Police into the train attack will include the stabbing of the 14-year-old and the incident at the barber’s shop.