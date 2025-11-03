Afghan refugee facing trial over dog walker’s death during knife rampage

An Afghan refugee accused of running amok with a large knife, fatally stabbing a dog walker 14 times and injuring two more people, is facing a trial next summer.

Safi Dawood, 22, is charged with murdering Wayne Broadhurst and the attempted murder of his landlord and a boy aged 14 in Uxbridge, west London, on Monday October 27.

At an Old Bailey hearing on Monday, Dawood confirmed his identity by videolink from Wandsworth prison before Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a timetable for the case.

A plea hearing was set for January 26 and a provisional trial of up to three weeks from July 20 next year.

The court was told that Dawood is an Afghan refugee with leave to remain in the UK until 2027.

He had allegedly been due to leave his accommodation in Uxbridge in three days when he launched a knife attack on October 27.

That day, his landlord Shahzad Farrukh, 45, had gone to the annex where he was living and allegedly found him armed with a large knife.

Mr Farrukh ran out of the house to seek assistance from neighbours in Midhurst Gardens.

One of the neighbours swung her walking stick at Dawood which caused him to back off, the court heard.

The defendant allegedly also injured a 14-year-old boy before setting upon Mr Broadhurst, 49, who was a stranger to him.

Outlining the allegations, prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said: “The victim of the murder, Wayne Broadhurst, happened to walk past. He was walking his dog when the defendant saw him.

“He attacked him with the knife causing Mr Broadhurst to fall to the ground where he was repeatedly stabbed.”

Ms Heer said Mr Broadhurst was stabbed 14 times and died at the scene despite the efforts of medics.

He had suffering multiple stab wounds including to his neck, chest and side.

Mr Farrukh underwent surgery for life-changing injuries and remains in hospital.

The teenager sustained injuries to his hands and was discharged from hospital on the same day.

Dawood was arrested near to the scene of the attacks and subsequently charged with the murder of Mr Broadhurst and the attempted murder of Mr Farrukh and the 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The defendant is also charged with one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

Dawood was remanded into custody.