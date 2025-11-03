23% annual jump in people using insurer-provided health services – ABI

The number of people using insurer-provided health services jumped by almost a quarter annually in 2023, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Some 2.2 million people are estimated to have used insurer-provided health services across the year, 23% more than in 2022, the ABI said.

Customers accessed these services 10.3 million times to help them prevent illnesses, manage conditions, receive treatment or support their return to work, a 22% increase from 2022.

About half (51%) of interactions were for prevention, diagnosis and to offer early care to people.

The analysis also found that employers played a crucial role in uptake.

Nearly four-fifths (77%) of people who accessed these services did so through workplace schemes.

Services used included remote GP consultations, physiotherapy and tailored exercise plans, mental health counselling and therapy.

The research only included ABI members and the association cautioned that the data includes estimations, with some improved reporting seen in 2023.

Yvonne Braun, director of policy, long-term savings, health and protection at the ABI, said: “Insurers, government and employers all play a critical role in unlocking the full potential of health and protection insurance.

“Our data reinforces the need for a joined-up approach to workforce health that can help boost uptake of preventative care, early interventions and timely support offered through insurance.

“By working together, we can build a healthier, more resilient workforce and reduce long-term sickness and economic inactivity.”