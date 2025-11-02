Search launched as Frankie the flamingo takes flight

A search has been launched for a flamingo named Frankie that has escaped from a wildlife sanctuary in Cornwall.

Paradise Park, near Hayle, called for residents to look out for the missing bird, which managed to take flight on Sunday, despite having its feathers clipped.

Staff from the park searched the area and responded to local sightings of the young flamingo.

Frankie was last seen at the park at 8am on Sunday.

Sightings were reported near Porthtowan – some 13 miles away by road – on Sunday morning and back in Hale on Sunday afternoon.

Posting on social media, the park said: “On Sunday morning our young flamingo Frankie managed to take flight from the walled garden at Paradise Park in Hayle despite having clipped feathers.

“She was seen at the Park at 8am, near Porthtowan at 10.15am, then above Copperhouse Pool, Hayle at 2.08pm. Staff are out searching the area and would welcome any sightings.”