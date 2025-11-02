Man dies after small plane crash-lands on runway

A man has died after a small plane crash-landed on a runway at a flight club in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened just before 1pm on Sunday, when North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a light aircraft crash at Sherburn Aero Club in Sherburn in Elmet, near Leeds.

Officers attended alongside other emergency services and the man, believed to be the sole occupant, was pronounced dead.

The man was in his 70s and from the Leeds area, the force said.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently guarding the scene and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been made aware.

“We are not currently able to release any further information about the incident or deceased.”