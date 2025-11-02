‘Heroic’ rail worker ‘saved people’s lives’ trying to stop knife attack

A “heroic” member of LNER rail staff who tried to stop a train knife attacker and “undoubtedly saved people’s lives” remains in a life-threatening condition, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The staff member, who has not been named, was one of 10 people taken to hospital after the mass stabbing on Saturday’s 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

BTP declared a major incident when the train came to a stop in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, after passengers pulled the emergency alarms and two men were arrested eight minutes after police were called at 7.42pm.

Forensic investigators at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

One of the men has been released with no further action. The 35-year-old man from London was held after a report in good faith, BTP said, but officers have since established he was not involved.

A 32-year-old black British national remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder. He is from Peterborough and boarded the train there, when it stopped at 7.30pm, officers confirmed.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy, of BTP, said: “This was a horrific attack that has had a wide impact.

“My thoughts and those of everyone in British Transport Police are with those injured and their families – especially the brave member of rail staff whose family are being supported by specialist officers.

“Having viewed the CCTV from the train, the actions of the member of rail staff were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved people’s lives.”

(PA Graphics)

The LNER staff member is the only person still fighting for their life, BTP said, as they confirmed five of the people taken to hospital after the bloody rampage had been discharged.

A knife was recovered by police at the scene of the incident, which police previously said is not believed to have been motivated by terrorism.

One man, who gave his name as Gavin, told Sky News he believed he saw the suspect tasered before he was arrested.

Olly Foster, who also witnessed the incident, told the BBC an older man “blocked” the attacker from stabbing a younger girl, leaving him with injuries to his head and neck.

Mr Foster told the broadcaster other passengers used their clothing to try to stem the bleeding.

Passengers hid in train toilets and its buffet car to protect themselves from a man with a large knife seen making his way through the train, The Times reported.

Forensic investigators at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Witness Thomas McLachlan, 19, from London, told BBC News he saw people leaving the train “drenched in blood”.

Mr McLachlan said: “There was one man clutching a white sheet to his head who looked like he was stabbed twice. (There were) really severe injuries. And there was just general fear among everyone involved.”

David Horne, managing director of LNER, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by yesterday’s incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, particularly our colleague who remains in a life-threatening condition, and their family.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they provided to those injured.

“I would also like to recognise the driver, crew and our operational response colleagues for their bravery and quick actions.

“This is a deeply upsetting incident. Over the coming days we will continue to co-operate with the authorities involved and will do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this very difficult time.”

The driver who stopped the train at Huntingdon is “very shaken”, but “good”, and has been commended by an Aslef union officer who said he had done “exactly the right thing”.

Nigel Roebuck, Aslef officer who leads on negotiations with LNER, told Sky News: “He (the driver) didn’t stop the train in the middle of two stations where it’s obviously difficult for the emergency services to reach, but he carried on going until he got to Huntingdon, where the response was pretty much already there.”

Huntingdon station remains closed, and police have thanked the public for their patience.

The attack is understood to have started shortly after the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train left Peterborough station.

LNER, which operates East Coast Main Line services in the UK, said disruption to its services between London King’s Cross and Lincoln, Doncaster, Leeds, Bradford Forster Square and Harrogate was expected to last until Monday, with passengers advised to defer their travel where possible.

Anyone with information they believe could help police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.