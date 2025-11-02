Andrew ‘refused to sign off statements supporting abuse survivors’, King’s friend claims

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor routinely refused to sign off statements that supported survivors of abuse, it has been claimed.

The King’s brother was stripped of his prince and Duke of York titles by the monarch over his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday.

Charles and the Queen publicly shared their “thoughts and utmost sympathies” with “the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse” as part of the announcement.

A friend of the King and Camilla told The Sunday Times that references to victims were removed from all previous statements drafted by courtiers and issued by Buckingham Palace since Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019.

Andrew at the King’s coronation (Toby Melville/PA)

Any such communication had required Andrew’s sign-off, the paper said.

The former prince denies sexually assaulting the late Virginia Giuffre, who alleged this happened on three occasions, including when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

The friend told the paper the King had “lost patience” and his statement announcing the removal of Andrew’s prince and Duke of York titles was “no longer a statement by committee, it’s a statement from the King”.

They added there had long been a sense from the royal family that “voices of the victims needed to be heard in these pronouncements, because they feature so heavily in this saga” and because it affects the credibility of the Queen and the Duchess of Edinburgh’s work campaigning against sexual abuse.

Another friend said the King and Queen were aware of the public’s opinion of Andrew, adding: “They have felt the public anger and they have acted”.

The King and the Queen (Aaron Chown/PA)

In 2019, Andrew announced he was stepping back from public life in the wake of his Newsnight interview, saying in a statement that Epstein’s suicide left many unanswered questions for “his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure”.

But the 2022 Palace statement on the loss of his military affiliations and royal patronages, and Andrew’s last one on October 17, in which he pledged to stop using his Duke of York title, made no mention of abuse survivors.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Meanwhile, pressure is building on Andrew to give evidence before a powerful US Congressional committee.

Members of the House Oversight Committee have called for the former prince to reveal what he knew about the actions of Epstein.

Democrat Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi told BBC Newsnight that he wants Andrew to give evidence before Congress, saying: “I would go so far as to subpoena him.”

He added: “Now, enforcing the subpoenas is not easy for somebody who’s on foreign soil.

“However, if Andrew wishes to come to the United States or he’s here, then he’s subject to the jurisdiction of the US Congress, and I would expect him to testify.”

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam echoed his stance, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think this would be a great way for Andrew to clear his name.

“It would be great way for us to continue our pursuit of justice for the victims, and frankly, Andrew’s name has come up many times from the victims, and so he clearly has knowledge of what happened, and we just want him to come forward and tell us what he knows.”

The then-Duke of York pictured with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA)

Lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represents some of Epstein’s victims, also urged Andrew to testify.

“He could testify about other potential co-conspirators that he saw that may have been present at the mansions here in the States that were doing inappropriate activities,” he told BBC News.

The Metropolitan Police has been facing calls to fully investigate the sex abuse claims against Andrew – nearly a decade after they ruled out a criminal probe.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said it was made aware of allegations around non-recent trafficking for sexual exploitation in 2015 which “related to events outside the UK and an allegation of trafficking to central London in March 2001”.

They added that following the legal advice, “it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK”, so officers concluded that “other jurisdictions and organisations were better placed to pursue the specific allegations”.

And in November 2016, a decision was made that this matter would not proceed to a full criminal investigation, the force said.

(PA Graphics)

Media focus on Royal Lodge is continuing, with Andrew preparing to finally quit the 30-room home in Windsor by moving to a new home on the King’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk in the new year.

On Saturday morning, a car bearing a private number plate linked to the former prince was seen leaving the grounds of Windsor Great Park.

It has been claimed Andrew is set to get a six-figure payout and an annual payment as part of his “relocation settlement” after being forced out of his Crown Estate home.

The former prince will receive the one-off payment to cover his move, followed by the regular stipend to prevent him from “overspending in his new life as a commoner”, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The yearly payment privately funded by the King would be worth several times his £20,000-a-year Navy pension, the paper added.

It is understood the King will use private funds to cover the cost, but not his Duchy of Lancaster income.

The King receives an annual private income of more than £27 million from the duchy, an ancient portfolio of land, property and assets which is held in trust for the sovereign.

Andrew will, however, be denied most of his half a million pound compensation for giving up his lease on Royal Lodge.

He was due a payout of £558,000 from the Crown Estate after agreeing to leave the mansion, but a royal source told The Telegraph there is “a lot of work that needs doing” with the cost of repairs affecting the amount.