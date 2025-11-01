Retired banker ‘proud and exhausted’ as he completes 200 marathons in 200 days

A retired banker has covered the entire coastline of mainland Britain on foot after completing his 200th marathon in 200 days.

Steve James, 66, has spent the last seven months completing the 5,240 miles along the British coast, ending this challenge in Topsham, Devon, where he began on April 16.

Mr James, who lives and trained on Dartmoor, said: “It’s been months of pushing my body to its limits. I’m proud, I’m exhausted, and I can’t quite believe I’ve done it.

“Being greeted by my friends and family at the finish line, its hit me how much this has taken, and what it means to me to have made it. When I started this challenge, I just wanted to see if I could do it and to think I’ve run all the way around Britain at 66… even my knees can’t believe it.

Steve James celebrated as he entered Scotland during his challenge (University of Exeter/PA)

“There were plenty of days I thought, ‘what on earth am I doing?’ I’ve had every kind of weather, every kind of ache. But it’s just shown me that you’re never too old to take on something huge. You’ve just got to start and keep going.”

Throughout the challenge, Mr James has been monitored by researchers at the University of Exeter who analysed daily measurements, studying his calorie intake, energy expenditure and body composition to monitor the impact of the high endurance test on his body.

Dr Freyja Haigh, nutritional physiology researcher at the University of Exeter, said: “We know exercise is good for us, but to what extent?

“We’ve seen no detriment to overall health, from the fortnightly blood samples Steve has sent us, and the body measurement changes suggest that Steve’s weight loss is a result of fat rather than muscle which is a positive result to see after such a long time in an energy deficit.

Steve James raised money for Cancer Research UK during his marathon trek (University of Exeter/PA)

“It will be interesting to see just how much muscle Steve has maintained when we get him back in the lab for post challenge tests.”

Mr James added: “I haven’t had a day off in seven months so I’m quite looking forward to the prospect of a lie-in and not having to complete 26 miles tomorrow.”

Mr James has been posting on social media as “Banker on the Run” sharing updates. He also has a JustGiving page where he is raising money for Cancer Research UK.