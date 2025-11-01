November expected to be warmer than usual but showers set to continue

The UK can expect to see temperatures rise above average in November, while weather patterns begin to settle as the month goes on, the Met Office said.

Blustery weather with further rain showers typical for the time of year are expected to continue this weekend, with strong winds and possible gales forecast in the northwest on Sunday.

As the month progresses, however, weather patterns will settle and dry periods will become more common, with temperatures likely reach above average by mid-November.

The weather will remain unsettled into next week but milder weather than is usually expected for this time of year is expected on Monday.

Meteorologist Gregory Dewhurst said: “Come Monday, maximum temperatures will be between 14 and 15C, maybe even 17, so a good few degrees above average.”

Mr Dewhurst said the warmer temperatures are expected to be accompanied by cloudy weather and “fairly strong” winds and rain coming in from the southwest.

While some snow is expected on mountain tops this weekend, he added there is no risk of snow for the majority of the UK this month.

After a wet and windy first half of November, high pressure may start to build towards the middle of the month before more settled weather patterns could bring clearer days in the second half of November.

Mr Dewhurst added that Hurricane Melissa, which came ashore in Jamaica as a category five hurricane on Tuesday and swept through the Caribbean, will have “minimal” influence on the UK.

“Melissa will have minimal impact on the UK, other than to keep weather unsettled, but will not be crossing the UK or having an effect on our normal, blustery weather,” he said.