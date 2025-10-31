Scots woman killed in LA remembered as ‘one of a kind’ at Arran funeral

A Scots woman who was killed in Los Angeles while pursuing her dream of becoming a defence lawyer has been remembered as “one of a kind” at her funeral.

June Bunyan, 37, was laid to rest on the Isle of Arran on Friday following a funeral service at Brodick Parish Church.

She had moved to California several years ago and died on September 11.

A man understood to have been her husband has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Ms Bunyan’s body was repatriated to Scotland following a fundraising campaign by family and friends.

The Robert Gordon University graduate had grown up on Arran.

Her funeral was conducted by Rev Knowledge Zinduru, minister of Isle of Arran Parish Church.

Addressing Ms Bunyan’s family and friends who had gathered to celebrate and mourn her tragically cut short life, he said: “From the very start, she was a bright spark – curious, sharp and full of life.

“From playgroup through primary school, she was a constant and keen learner.

“June loved to tell a story – often one that got her into a bit of trouble.”

The minister said Ms Bunyan was always growing and learning and tried to find humour in every situation to make them memorable.

“June was an excellent speaker who began reciting (Robert) Burns at a very young age,” he added.

“She possessed a natural gift for the distinct tongue and rhythm required for such performances.”

He told mourners her love of learning took her from Arran to Glasgow, where she completed a creative writing and English degree, a business degree in Inverness and finally to Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Dr Zinduru said graduating with a law degree with distinction was her “proudest academic moment”.

He added: “In 2021, while studying for her law degree, June was thrown an unexpected curveball – a brain tumour.

June Bunyan, 37, has been remembered at her funeral service on the Isle of Arran (Church of Scotland/PA)

“Something which she kept relatively private, not wanting any fuss, yet she approached surgery and recovery with her signature mix of fearless determination and humour – even arriving late for her operation, much to everyone’s disbelief.

“That was June through and through, brave, unflappable and impossible not to admire.”

Ms Bunyan worked at the homelessness charity Shelter during this period of her life, he said.

The minister said Ms Bunyan had a lifelong friendship with Vicky Tulika, which continued after she moved to Los Angeles.

Dr Zunduru said: “June had an incredible ability to connect with people wherever she went.

“This was evident in the many floral tributes left in LA along the trail she had planned to complete, the heartfelt poems shared in her memory, the wonderfully chaotic photos sent by friends, and even a touching acknowledgement from Robert Gordon University.

“It’s truly heart-warming to hear how deeply she touched so many lives.

“June was one of a kind – clever, brave, determined, and beautifully mischievous, filling every room with laughter and every mind with stories.

“Though she’s no longer with us, her spirit will always live on – in every story told, every book unopened, and every laugh that escapes when we remember her.

“Knowing June, she’s probably up there right now, telling stories and causing chaos, just as she always did.”